Vaani Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt don't behave like divas

Collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt for the first time in Shamshera, Vaani Kapoor says the two "come with no baggage of being stars". Vaani, who is basking in the success of her last film, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War, adds that the '90s star and Ranbir have a lot in common. "They have no hang ups, and don't show diva-like behaviour.

Sanjay is humble, kind and unfiltered. They spread good energy on the set, and that allowed me to be myself. I could be relaxed and focus on work." After impressing with her dancing skills in Befikre (2016) and War, Vaani will be dancing again in the Karan Malhotra directed movie. She insists that she is "not getting slotted" because Malhotra's vision is different. "I am glad Karan is happy. He is a director who has clarity of vision and an impeccable understanding of the film's tone. I just submitted to him as an actor."



Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor

