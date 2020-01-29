Vaani Kapoor shares a glimpse from her upcoming flick, Shamshera

Vaani Kapoor will be working with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt for the very first time in the upcoming film Shamshera. The actress in a previous chat with mid-day had said how both actors don't come with the baggage of being stars.

Vaani had said, "They have no hang-ups, and don't show diva-like behaviour. Sanjay is humble, kind and unfiltered. They spread good energy on the set, and that allowed me to be myself. I could be relaxed and focus on work."

Now that Vaani's Shamshera journey has drawn to a close, the actress shared a heartfelt note on social media. She shared a glimpse of herself from the film and wrote, "As this beautiful chapter comes to a close, I look back fondly with only gratitude and happiness in abundance. I am eternally grateful for this time and this project in my life..."

Shamshera is set in the 1800s and is directed by Agneepath director Karan Malhotra. It's about a dacoit tribe that fights for their rights and also the nation's Independence against the British. The film is scheduled for a July 31 release.

On her role, Vaani told IANS, "It is a period drama and I haven't been a part such a film earlier in my career, so it has been a new experience. I will be seen in a different avatar but unfortunately, I can't talk about my character. I can say that it is something that I haven't done before."

