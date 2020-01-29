Search

Vaani Kapoor shares a glimpse from her upcoming flick, Shamshera

Published: Jan 29, 2020, 16:32 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Vaani Kapoor, who has just wrapped up filming for Shamshera, has given fans a sneak-peek into the film; take a look!

Vaani Kapoor shared this photo on Instagram
Vaani Kapoor will be working with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt for the very first time in the upcoming film Shamshera. The actress in a previous chat with mid-day had said how both actors don't come with the baggage of being stars.

Vaani had said, "They have no hang-ups, and don't show diva-like behaviour. Sanjay is humble, kind and unfiltered. They spread good energy on the set, and that allowed me to be myself. I could be relaxed and focus on work."

Now that Vaani's Shamshera journey has drawn to a close, the actress shared a heartfelt note on social media. She shared a glimpse of herself from the film and wrote, "As this beautiful chapter comes to a close, I look back fondly with only gratitude and happiness in abundance. I am eternally grateful for this time and this project in my life..."

Shamshera is set in the 1800s and is directed by Agneepath director Karan Malhotra. It's about a dacoit tribe that fights for their rights and also the nation's Independence against the British. The film is scheduled for a July 31 release.

On her role, Vaani told IANS, "It is a period drama and I haven't been a part such a film earlier in my career, so it has been a new experience. I will be seen in a different avatar but unfortunately, I can't talk about my character. I can say that it is something that I haven't done before."

