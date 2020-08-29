Vaani Kapoor: The eighties is a super colourful, super cool era

Vaani Kapoor is all set to shoot for the upcoming film, Bell Bottom. She is excited about the eighties look she will be portraying in the film. "I am just excited right now to start work again after lockdown. It is going to be hectic but I also know it is going to be fulfilling. I am glad I have gotten to be a part of two very interesting projects," Vaani said.

Besides Bell Bottom co-starring Akshay Kumar, she will also start shooting presently for Abhishek Kapoor's untitled next, a romantic drama opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. There's the period drama Shamshera, too, opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

How has she been preparing for her immediate assignment, "Bell Bottom", during the lockdown? "Prepping in lockdown has been all about Zoom calls and readings on digital platforms. It's been all about getting back in the zone in a new way. We are making do with what we have. I cannot complain," she said.

"Bell Bottom" is inspired by true events. Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, the film is set in the eighties and narrates the story of one of India's forgotten heroes.

"I am particularly excited about the eighties look and feel, and we have been working on some interesting looks from that era. I have been making my notes, watching old films, doing a bit of research. It's been a fun process to soak in the eighties," she said, about her look in the film.

She added: "The eighties to me is a super colourful, super cool era, and it is amazing that our film is set in that period. As a part of my research, it's been fun to catch on Hindi films of the time and read about the era to just pick up mannerisms, style, and life. Rest, I will improvise given the script and my character."

