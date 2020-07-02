Vaani Kapoor to share the screen space with Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom; see post

Vaani Kapoor will star opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming espionage thriller "Bellbottom". This will be Vaani's first film with Akshay. "I am elated to share the screen space with Akshay sir. I am also thrilled to partner with the whole team who have already made me feel at home at this initial stage of our film. Hoping that this excitement will translate beautifully on screen," Vaani said.

Earlier, there were reports about Mrunal Thakur would be romancing the actor and after that, Nupur Sanon's name came out as the leading lady of the movie. However, now, it has been confirmed that War actress Vaani Kapoor will share the screen space with Akshay Kumar. This will be the first time Akshay and Vaani will be seen together in a film.

The actress also posted on social media and she has been receiving loads of love ever since then! Her comment section is filled with congratulatory posts. Take a look!

Inspired by true events, the film is set in the 1980s, the story is about one of India's forgotten heroes. Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, the film is scheduled to go on floors as soon as the pandemic effects slows down, and lets everyone work just like older days. It is written by Aseem Arora and Parveez Shaikh.

Welcoming Vaani to the team, director Ranjit said: "Vaani's character in the film is extremely intriguing. She has a certain flair and we're all very excited to have her on board!" Explaining the casting choice, producer Jackky Bhagnani said that the script made him choose a fresh pairing.

"Vaani is an intelligent and an effective actor and I have loved all her performances. The female lead in Bellbottom has to be in sync with Akshay sir's screen persona. The role is meaty and I am confident that Vaani will ace this one," said Jackky, who is backing the film with his banner Pooja Entertainment.

There were reports that also suggested that this thriller is a remake of a Kannada film but Kumar refuted such rumours as well. This is indeed a fresh story and as stated above, is based on real incidents, something that we saw in Special 26 in 2013. The source also said that location hunting will commence once the Coronavirus pandemic is over and currently the team is working on the look of the actors.

Bell Bottom was earlier supposed to release on January 22 but will now release on April 2, 2021, since Kumar's Bachchan Pandey is releasing on that day. And Bachchan Pandey was earlier set to clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

With inputs from IANS