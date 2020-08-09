Vaani Kapoor: Working very hard on myself to not live in fear

Actress Vaani Kapoor says she is working at busting fear. "I am working very hard on myself to not live in fear, and that (fear) is one thing that everybody needs to disown," Vaani told IANS.

She calls fear a roadblock. "Fear is our biggest enemy and it's the biggest roadblock for all of us. So, I think that's one thing we should all just disown," she added.

On the work front, Vaani has a great lineup coming up. She will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in "Shamshera" and Akshay Kumar in "Bell Bottom".

She also recently signed Abhishek Kapoor's untitled next film opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever