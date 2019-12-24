Vaani Kapoor's airport look is a perfect fit for these chilly days; shop here

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Vaani Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a lemon yellow sweater top by the shutterbugs. Her refreshing look is one of the must-haves! Get this casual sweater top and get going to a date or a girls' brunch this winter season. Take a look!

Vaani Kapoor/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Now get this look at affordable prices by shopping on Amazon. We have listed below some great deals by this online shopping portal. Check them out right away!

Mustard Yellow Sweater:

Hit the streets in style with this brand new sweatshirt. Accentuating the look are our unique catchy graphic prints which paired with a pair of jeans or joggers would make a pitch-perfect style statement. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 449 only. Shop here.

Women Sweatshirt:

An all season's favourite Thumb Lock Sweatshirt made with extreme care in terms of quality and design crafted to perfection to suit all your needs. All our collections are made of 100% Bio wash soft cotton and has been cut into comfort smart fit to make it very easy for you to slip in & plan a day out. Now made available in a range of new exciting and fun colours just for you! Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 699 only. Shop here.

Button Sweater:

Look stylish wearing this Ladies sweater from the house of eWools.com. Made from 100% Acro Wool, this sweater will keep you comfortable and warm all day long. Featuring a trendy pattern, this sweater will fetch you innumerable compliments. This trendy Self cardigan is exclusively available for you this winters from our Autumn-Winter 2017-18 collection. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 598 only. Shop here.

Women Pullover:

Look stylish this winter with this trendy pullover top. It will keep you feeling warm and comfortable, and leave you smiling all day. With full sleeves and High neck, designed to fit any body type, it can be paired with your favourite jeans or skirt to give you a fab look. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 594 only. Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates