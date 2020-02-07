Vacation time! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jet off for a holiday

As the season of love in the air, the most loved couple of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are jetting off to some exotic location for enjoying a vacation together. Deepika shared it on Friday by posting pictures of their passports. The 'Chhapaak' actor shared moments on Instagram along with a caption that reads, "His & Hers... #vacation"

The frame showcases two passports that belong to them. Their destination is still unknown, but it is likely that the couple will soon update their fans about the same.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, 2018, while a Sindhi wedding was organised the next day, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the duo.

View this post on Instagram His & Hers...ð #vacation A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onFeb 6, 2020 at 1:27pm PST

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 34-year-old actor who was last seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak', will next be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in his upcoming sports-drama '83' she will be essaying the role of Romi Bhatia wife of cricket stalwart Kapil Dev. The movie will be released on April 10, 2020.

