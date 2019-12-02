Vacations with wife Anushka Sharma makes Virat Kohli feel human

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

India cricket captain Virat Kohli has revealed that he goes to isolated places like the mountains in Bhutan to escape his cricket-crazed homeland.

Facing an even more intense social media spotlight since he married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in 2017, Kohli said the escapes were the only way the couple can preserve their "own space".

"Virushka", as the couple are known to Indian media, went to Bhutan for Kohli's 31st birthday in early November.

"We loved going to treks and interacting with people. On a daily basis you don't get to interact with people," Kohli told India Today TV.

"There we would go on bike rides and in between meet some local people and talk to them. It was beautiful, it was like getting back to being human beings before we became famous," he added.

