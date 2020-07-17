Vaccine hopes rise as Oxford research team make 'breakthrough' discovery

A drone flown by cops warns people to respect physical distancing in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, in the Areas beach in Spain. Pic/ AFP

Researchers at the University of Oxford believe they may have a breakthrough in their search for a COVID-19 vaccine after the team discovered that the jab could provide "double protection" against the deadly novel coronavirus following early stage of human trials, according to media reports in the UK. Blood samples taken from a group of UK volunteers given a dose of the vaccine showed that it stimulated the body to produce both antibodies and "killer T-cells", a senior source from the trial was quoted by 'The Daily Telegraph' as saying.

The discovery is promising because separate studies have suggested that antibodies may fade away within months while T-cells can stay in circulation for years. However, the source cautioned that the results, while "extremely promising", did not yet prove that the Oxford vaccine provides long-lasting immunity against the virus.

'The Lancet' medical journal has confirmed that it would be publishing early-stage human trial data from the Oxford team on Monday.

Russia hackers targeting vaccine researchers

Russia state-sponsored cyber attackers are targeting organisations working on vaccines against the COVID-19 in the UK, the US and Canada, the Guardian quoted British officials as saying. The UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said a group known APT29, is trying to target drug companies and research organisations. The NCSC said APT29 is "almost certainly" part of Russia's intelligence services. The British officials did not say if any attack was successful, but stressed that nothing has been compromised.

Chinese co claims it 'pre-tested' vaccine on workers

A state-owned Chinese company is boasting that its employees, including top executives, received experimental shots even before the government approved testing in people. "Giving a helping hand in forging the sword of victory," reads a post from SinoPharm pictures of workers it says helped "pre-test" its vaccine.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever