Vagabond beaten to death by two drunk men in Delhi

Representational picture

A 19-year-old vagabond died after being thrashed by two drunk men on suspicion of being thief in Central Delhi's Paharganj area, police said Friday. The deceased was identified as Shibu, they added. The incident took place on Wednesday.

A tent house owner, Rohit, and his employee Sonu were drinking alcohol. The area had witnessed several incidents of theft in the past few days and when they saw Shibu, they thought he was the one who had committed those thefts, a senior police officer said. They argued with him and later started beating him.

They thrashed him so brutally that he fell unconscious and was later admitted to Lady Harding Hospital. Around two to four hours later, he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said. The accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police added.

