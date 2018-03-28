Vaibhav Shinde, Sudha Patil emerge carrom champions

Abhuday Bank's Vaibhav Shinde and Sudha Patil claimed the men's and women's titles in the Apna Sahakari Bank-sponsored Inter Co-operative Banks carrom tournament at the Co-operative Bank Employees Union Office in Dadar recently



Vaibhav Shinde and Sudha Patil

Abhuday Bank's Vaibhav Shinde and Sudha Patil claimed the men's and women's titles in the Apna Sahakari Bank-sponsored Inter Co-operative Banks carrom tournament at the Co-operative Bank Employees Union Office in Dadar recently.

In the men's final, Shinde beat Apna Sahakari Bank's Mandar Bhartav 25-13, 25-2. In the women's final, Patil beat CKP Bank's Anjali Pisal 25-0, 25-1 to win the title for the fifth time.

