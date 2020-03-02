Vakeel Saab: Meet Pawan Kalyan as the lawyer in the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink

After Amitabh Bachchan in Pink and Ajith Kumar in Nerkonda Paarvai, it's time to see Pawan Kalyan as the lawyer with a bipolar disorder in Vakeel Saab! Apart from the fact that both Ajith Kumar and Pawan Kalyan's films are the remakes of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, the other common factor between the films is that both have been produced by Boney Kapoor.

His son, Arjun Kapoor, took to his Twitter account to share the first look of the film and it surely looks like a winner. The best thing about the poster is the way the leading man is lying on the floor with a book in his hands and shades on his eyes. Unlike the original, where we saw Bachchan's fierce and brooding aura on the poster, this one oozes calmness.

Take a look:

The Tamil version was quite different from the original. It showed a backstory of the central character and his life at home with his wife, which was played by Vidya Balan. Let's see what different do we get to see in the Telugu version.

