Valencia's Coquelin forced to abandon training with torn Achilles

Mar 17, 2018, 10:39 IST | IANS

Marcelino Garcia said at a press conference that the 26-year-old French international had been taken away from the training ground by ambulance after the injury

Representation pic
Representational Picture

Valencia's French midfielder Francis Coquelin was forced to abandon training after suffering a torn Achilles tendon, the team's head coach said on Friday. Marcelino Garcia said at a press conference that the 26-year-old French international had been taken away from the training ground by ambulance after the injury, reported Efe.

"It as a loss of a very, very important player for us. He had demonstrated his great character and professionalism since his arrival at the club," the Spanish coach said. Coquelin joined the top-flight Spanish club from Arsenal during the summer transfer window. "We are very upset about this, we hope for a speedy recovery," Marcelino added. Valencia, which is 6th in La Liga, is braced for a home match against Alaves on Saturday afternoon.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

football
Go to top