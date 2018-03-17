Valencia's Coquelin forced to abandon training with torn Achilles

Marcelino Garcia said at a press conference that the 26-year-old French international had been taken away from the training ground by ambulance after the injury



Valencia's French midfielder Francis Coquelin was forced to abandon training after suffering a torn Achilles tendon, the team's head coach said on Friday. Marcelino Garcia said at a press conference that the 26-year-old French international had been taken away from the training ground by ambulance after the injury, reported Efe.

"It as a loss of a very, very important player for us. He had demonstrated his great character and professionalism since his arrival at the club," the Spanish coach said. Coquelin joined the top-flight Spanish club from Arsenal during the summer transfer window. "We are very upset about this, we hope for a speedy recovery," Marcelino added. Valencia, which is 6th in La Liga, is braced for a home match against Alaves on Saturday afternoon.

