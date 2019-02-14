Valentine's Day 2019: Every single person will relate to these hilarious tweets

culture

Valentine's Day is a prominent day when people are hyperaware about their relationship status.

Valentine's Day is finally here and while some people are busy celebrating the day with their loved ones, there are single people who have taken a dig at the day and are celebrating it with themselves.

Valentine's Day is a prominent day when people are hyperaware about their relationship status. So while most of us will know how couples feel, let's see how single people feel. Twitter had some hilarious memes shared by single people and every single person out there will be able to relate to them.

Roses are red ..Violets are blue ...get a rolex bruh you won't get any of this shitðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ#Valentines #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/5eBKiIRFPh — F. SOCIETY (@KhanaryNados) February 14, 2019

#Valentines Need no caption for this :$ pic.twitter.com/zniOoYHuZQ — fake frank castle (@2019__sh) February 14, 2019

Me on this #valentines day ðÂÂÂ, am so loving my self, bad energy go far away pic.twitter.com/9FwcTUviJ7 — NasasiraArnoldðÂÂºðÂÂ¬ (@NasasiraArnold) February 14, 2019

So, what are your plans for Valentine's Day?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates