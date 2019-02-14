Valentine's Day 2019: Every single person will relate to these hilarious tweets
Valentine's Day is a prominent day when people are hyperaware about their relationship status.
Valentine's Day is finally here and while some people are busy celebrating the day with their loved ones, there are single people who have taken a dig at the day and are celebrating it with themselves.
Happy Valentine’s Day! ðÂÂÂ#Valentines pic.twitter.com/EXFcFDoiUn— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) February 14, 2019
Roses are red ..Violets are blue ...get a rolex bruh you won't get any of this shitðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ#Valentines #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/5eBKiIRFPh— F. SOCIETY (@KhanaryNados) February 14, 2019
#Valentines Need no caption for this :$ pic.twitter.com/zniOoYHuZQ— fake frank castle (@2019__sh) February 14, 2019
On occasion of #ValentinesDay Single's will be like...ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ#Valentines #ValentinesDay2019 #TrueLoveDay #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/0Z8IjuvOLq— AvinavðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³âÂÂï¸ÂðÂÂ¹ #Gurudev_ANG (@avinav_gahlot) February 14, 2019
Me in #ValentinesâÂ âÂ âÂ âÂ ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/np4nJB58C3— College Student (@FactsOfSchool) February 14, 2019
Me on this #valentines day ðÂÂÂ, am so loving my self, bad energy go far away pic.twitter.com/9FwcTUviJ7— NasasiraArnoldðÂÂºðÂÂ¬ (@NasasiraArnold) February 14, 2019
the only flower I'll have at #Valentines pic.twitter.com/nhx7ABLlph— ÙÂ (@glory_kth) February 14, 2019
So, what are your plans for Valentine's Day?
