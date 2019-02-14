Valentine's Day: Amrita Rao talks about husband Anmol

bollywood

Amrita and Anmol, who will complete three years of marriage this year, ended the day with dinner at a suburban five-star hotel

Amrita Rao and Anmol

After dating him for about six years, Amrita Rao got married to a Mumbai based Radio Jockey Anmol in May 2016. The actress known for her roles in films like Vivaah and Main Hoon Na was recently seen in Thackeray opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Little did Amrita Rao know that she had a huge surprise in store for her. Her husband Anmol gifted her a big diamond ring on the eve of Valentine's Day. The actress is planning to present him something equally special. "Usually, I give him the 'regular' gifts like a nice watch or something, but this time I'm thinking something different," she says.

The couple rang in the celebration a day earlier as Amrita had to fly to Delhi for a prior work commitment on Thursday morning. Amrita and Anmol, who will complete three years of marriage this year, ended the day with dinner at a suburban five-star hotel.

Talking about how it all started she says, "I am a huge retro fan, and I had proposed that Anmol and I do a Kishore Kumar show together. That's when we first met and soon, we realised that we had a common love for old songs. It wasn't love at first sight for us, but that evening, the first chord was struck. Gradually, we became friends. His positive aura attracted me, but I didn't realise it for a very long time. We shared a rare comfort with each other. Both of us loved exploring the old-world charm of Mumbai, going on drives and walking in the quaint bylanes near Flora Fountain."

