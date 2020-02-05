Valentine's Day: Arjun Kanungo, Jonita Gandhi release love track ahead of February 14

Friends Jonita Gandhi and Arjun Kanungo have unveiled a romantic ballad titled Dil kho ke, close on the heels of Valentine's Day. Composed by Kanungo, the track highlights how the young generation perceives love.

Arjun Kanungo says, "This is an upbeat track with a message that is important. I hope that this Valentine's Day, everyone enjoys the song as much as we did while creating it." Gandhi adds, "The song does a good job at capturing the thoughts of our current generation. It's a peppy romantic number [that aptly] describes this generation and its needs, when it comes to love and relationship."

