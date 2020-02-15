Valentine's Day: Ben Stokes, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, David Beckham shower love on social media
Sports personalities use social media to express romantic feelings for their loved ones on Valentine's Day.
Ben Stokes, England cricketer
"Happy Valentine's Day to Clare Ratcliffe doing this post signifies that I haven't forgotten but it may suggest that social media reminded me yesterday that it was Valentine's Day today...anyways love you always"
Rohit Sharma, India cricketer
"Happy Valentine's Day everyone. Love your loved ones like there is no tomorrow @Ritika"
David Warner, Australian cricketer
"My valentine, I love you Candice Warner #rock"
Hardik Pandya, India cricketer
"My valentine for life"
David Beckham, Former England footballer
"Happy Valentines Victoria, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper"
Alexander Zverev, German tennis star
"Happy Valentine's Day. Hope everyone can find the person that they are happiest with because I did"
