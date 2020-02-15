Valentine's Day round-up: Madhuri Dixit dances with husband; Kiara Advani preaches self-love

Known for her dancing skills, Madhuri Dixit Nene celebrated Valentine's Day getting jiggy with doctor hubby Sriram Nene.

We did a double-take seeing his lean frame and new look in the video shared by Mads. Seeing the good doctor match steps with her looks like there is an actor in waiting. We won't be surprised if he acts in one of their productions.

Lovestruck fan

Rakul Preet Singh had a fan land up at the yoga studio she frequents. He insisted that he meet the De De Pyaar De (2019) actor on Valentine's Day. He refused to leave and even confessed his love for her. However since she was shooting, Singh was not at the studio, fortunately. The security had a tough time packing off the guy.

Bow wow

Singer Jasleen Royal's Valentine was pet dog, Kobe. To mark the special day, she unveiled her new single, Nit nit. The video features the pooch. The song is about a girl going through a heartbreak and how her dog helps her to discover herself again. "You don't need men to validate your happiness," she said.

Dil ko jodo, todo mat

Shilpa Shetty Kundra went filmi in the Valentine's Day video she posted on TikTok. As the Teri ban jaungi track from Kabir Singh (2019) played in the background, she was seen apologising to entrepreneur husband Raj Kundra. She captioned her video: "Dil ko jodo. Todo mat. My Valentine forever @therajkundra (sic)." A scene straight out of a Bollywood potboiler.

Love yourself

Shruti Haasan, Kiara Advani and Yami Gautam expressed love for themselves on Valentine's Day. "It's a cliche but there is no greater love than the love you give yourself (sic)," wrote Hasan. Advani posted, "Self-love is a superpower. When things change inside you, things change around you (sic)". Gautam wrote, "To fall in love with yourself is the first secret of happiness (sic)."

The city of romance

Sonam K Ahuja shared a throwback picture from her first trip to Paris with husband Anand Ahuja. "We had to take a cheesy Eiffel Tower picture. I love you forever. Thank you for being thoughtful and so generous with your emotions. I've never been happier, my love. Every day phenomenal (sic)," the actor wrote. Anand replied, "Magical, but scandalous (sic)."

Guess who is Disha's Valentine?

Disha Patani sent a Valentine's Day gift to beau Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha. The star mother posted, "The cutest Valentine from my fellow twin. Thank you Deeshu (sic)." The bouquet of different coloured roses and the teddy bears sure made Ayesha's day.

Patani could probably write a book on how to impress your boyfriend's mother. But we are more curious to know what she gave Tiger.

