Valentine's Day special: Top unusual couples on Television

On Valentine's Day, we bring you a list of unusual couples on television who we loved, loathed and questioned for their head-scratching dynamics

Stills from Game Of Thrones and Pretty Little Liars

Love is in the air! Let's go down memory lane and revisit these TV couples' weird yet memorable equations this Valentine's day.

1. Game Of Thrones: Siblings Cersei and Jaime Lannister - two of the most diabolical characters that ever existed came together and made for a strange relationship. Their love for their lineage and family was escalated to a whole new level with both of them getting together and keeping it within the family. Although, the things that they have done for love reflect their strong feelings for each other, but we aren't sure how a couple like them would survive in real life. So if you want to relive their sometimes cringeworthy equation, Game of Thrones seasons 1–7 will air in India on Star World in February before the premiere of season 8 in April.

2. Pretty Little Liars: Aria and Ezra - a teacher dating a minor, who is also his student. They are a couple whose relationship would have been perceived wrong on various levels in real life. More than social complications, they would have stumbled upon a lot of legal complications as well.

3. F.R.I.E.N.D.S: Phoebe and Mike's love story was as unique as Phoebe's character. It had its fair share of ups and downs, but before anyone knew it, Joey's stranger Mike from the coffee shop became Phoebe's Mike. It's a little hard to believe as the way they met for the first time would have been a deal breaker for any girl, but it's not just any girl here, it's Phoebe.

4. You: We have listed all the weird equations between couples, then how could we miss out on Beck and Joe. 'You' can't possibly imagine falling for your stalker in real life, but the oblivious Beck ended up doing exactly that. 'You' is the depiction of casual crushing gone sinister. The romance between them has so many layers and complications that would take years and a lot of therapy to fade away in real life.

5. Game Of Thrones: When it comes to Game Of Thrones, the list doesn't end with Jaime and Cersei. Distant relatives Jon Snow and Daenerys also raised a few eyebrows when they got together. Yes, there is no denying that they look amazing together, but one wonders if such relationships work out in real life.

