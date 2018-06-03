Valentino Rossi earns first pole position in two years for Italian MotoGP

Valentino Rossi clocked in at one minute, 46.208 seconds, setting a track record at the Mugello circuit, which saw a three tenths of a second separating the top six competitors in the time sheet



Valentino Rossi

Italy's Valentino Rossi of Yamaha on Saturday earned pole position for the Italian MotoGP Grand Prix, his first time to start a race from pole in two years.

Rossi clocked in at one minute, 46.208 seconds, setting a track record at the Mugello circuit, which saw a three tenths of a second separating the top six competitors in the time sheet, reports Efe. The seven-time world champion had last started from pole at the 2016 Japanese MotoGP, but crashed out of the race.

Spain's Jorge Lorenzo of Ducati will start from the first row, after clocking in one minute, 46.243 seconds, along with fellow Spaniard Maverick Vinales of Yamaha who was 0.096 seconds off the pace. From the second row, Italy's Andrea Iannone of Suzuki and Danilo Petrucci of Ducati will be joined by reigning world champion Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda of Spain.

Also Read: Movistar Yamaha Renews Valentino Rossi's Contract For 2 Years

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever