Valuables stolen from BJP legislator's car in Delhi

crime

Representational image

New Delhi: Valuables were stolen from the car of Hari Shankar Mahor's driver was alone in the car when someone came to him and pointed at Rs 100 notes lying near the car. The driver got down to pick the cash and meanwhile, a briefcase was stolen, police statedHari Shankar Mahor, a BJP MLA from Hathras at Apollo hospital in the national capital, police stated. . "Inside parking, the driver was sitting in the vehicle alone. Someone came to him and pointed to Rs 10 and Rs 100 note lying on the ground near the vehicle. The driver got allured and got down to lift the cash. Meanwhile, the briefcase was stolen. They were not sure till Tuesday morning if they have left the bag somewhere in the guest house or it was stolen. So they didn't want to file FIR on Monday," stated DCP South East, Chinmay Biswal.

"Today Rajesh Kumar Singh (Mahor's personal assistant) came to the police station in the evening and submitted a complaint on which FIR has been registered under Section 379 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for theft of the briefcase," he added. Chinmay Biswal also informed that there was no delay in lodging the FIR, contrary to reports circulated on WhatsApp and by some media outlets.

