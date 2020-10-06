Vamsi Gaddam launches sustainability on wheels

Environmentalists around the world are working round the clock to avert any crisis. Leading from the front in his own way, Mr Vamsi Gaddam, the Founder of Automobile Private Limited, has launched Atum 1.0 – an electric bike.

According to the pioneer himself, it took three years of hard work and a vision to introduce a sustainable way to commute. “We're extremely delighted to launch the Atum 1.0. This vehicle is suited to address the ambitions of Indian customers, while serving purpose, style, and comfort. We believe that Atum 1.0 is an important milestone in our larger commitment towards transforming India into a sustainable and environmentally responsible nation,” says Mr Vamsi.

Further elaborating on how Atum 1.0 can be the face of sustainable commuting he explains, "The Atum 1.0 has claimed a range of 100 km on a single charge. The 250 W electric motor delivers a top speed of 25 kmph. The Atum 1.0 is approved by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) and does not need to be registered, and neither does the person riding it require a driving licence."

Powered by a lithium ion battery, the Atum 1.0 has a space-saving configuration and offers a range that outperforms other electric bikes in the market. The Atum 1.0 is priced at Rs.50,000, is powered by a 48V, 18.6 Ah portable lithium ion battery pack that charges in under 4 hours.

Living sustainably

Apart from Atum 1.0, Mr Vamsi has achieved multiple ways to help people live a sustainable life. Amongst others, he has built ATUM, an integrated solar

roof. It is the first of its kind in the world, addressing one of the largest problems that is coal based power production by providing solutions in affordable housing, net zero industries and commercial establishments. Atum Roof has received Patent as Eco-Friendly Energy Generating Roof. In the past one decade, under his leadership, as Joint Managing Director, Visaka Industries Limited, Mr Vamsi has integrated modern technology with green buildings products as well. One of which is Vnext, an eco-friendly substitute

to conventional materials like plywood, gypsum boards and traditional brick wall construction. With this initiative, deforestation has been reduced and

more than 5 lakh trees have been saved. Interestingly, Visaka Industries is also a leading name in manufacturing sustainable yarn from PET bottles,

impacting nearly 100 million PET bottles from piling up in dump yards and oceans.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever