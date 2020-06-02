Vamsi Kalakuntla collaborating with Topshotlife for 'Nightmare'

To Vamsi Kalakuntla, music is the ultimate form of artistic expression and one through which he gets to elicit emotions and inspire people by delving into its infinite depths. With his passion for music transcending beyond the spectrum of simply jotting down lyrics and singing, Vamsi blends together the lessons he learnt regarding Indian classical music during his youth with the exposure afforded by his relocation to the U.S. Truly committed to discovering his own authentic sound, he integrates American pop with Bollywood music to create a beautiful synergy of infectious high-energy dance grooves.

Vamsi Kalakuntla, who has the hit track 'Instagram Model' to his credit, has come up with yet another single titled 'Nightmarel'. Ask him about the song, and Vamsi Kalakuntla says, "My main motive for this project is to introduce a new feel and sound to the Telugu Music listeners. Also, I believe in representing the underdogs and artists in the scene who want to make it to the next level, especially the Hyderabadi Pop Scene which is yet to expand globally. Also, I want to take Telugu Music to the International Pop scene by collaborating with artists around the globe. Coming to this release, "Nightmare" is very close to my heart though this is my second release after "Instagram Model" the journey of producing and finishing this work of art was amazing. Topshotlife backed me up well for this project and CEO Vinay Singh was always open for experimenting with music and genres, this freedom helped us in accomplishing the project without any hassle. To write the lyrics I had to disconnect myself from my friends and family for sometime as the lyrics of the song describe pure heartbreak. Also I always wanted to write something which audience can easily sing and relate. The vibe and feel of the song is both energetic and sad which will surely leave traces of the hook in the hearts of the listeners. Now I am constantly making music and I have some big collaborations coming up and the details will be out soon" .

Vinay Singh from Topshotlife record label, is all praise for Vamsi Kalakuntla. He says, "As a lover of music and commercial entertainment I always believed in delivering unique events and content to the audience and that led to the inception of a new age event and entertainment brand Topshot Events LLC in 2019. The reach and love from our audience in the US has inspired us to introduce a platform which recognises young and blooming talents to help them grow and shine. That's the start of Topshotlife, a record label primarily envisioned for artists, entertainers and dreamers. The mission of this record label is to sign raw talent and provide them with the resources and collaborations to help release their music globally. I believe that talent has no boundaries and every talented artist should be heard. At Topshotlife we believe in providing right direction to artists that is something most record labels do not practice in the present scene. We not only help artist's with music releases, but we also prepare them in achieving quality art. Coming to Nightmare, the first time we met Vamsi posted his first Single release. Later we had a formal discussion about his future projects and decided to onboard onto our label As an artist he has a clear vision with a great sense of understanding of the latest music trends and his target audience. After hearing the final draft of Nightmare I was surprised of what we accomplished, as we will be delivering a never heard unique content to the Telugu Pop audience. I am sure this song will be a new beginning for Vamsi Kalakuntla. Going forward we have more music coming from various artists and also big collaborations with giants in the industry".

