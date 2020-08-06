Vamsi Kalakuntla coming up with Hindi Pop single Instagram Model 2.0 with Vinay Singh of TopShotLife

After the success of his first Telugu release Nightmare, Vamsi Kalakuntla is back with a groovy Hindi Pop Single titled Instagram Model 2.0. Vamsi Kalakuntla a Dallas based Hyderabad Pop Sensation had his fans and listeners excited after his announcement of his next single Instagram Model 2.0. His recent success with Nightmare has created an ecstatic vibe among the Telugu Pop listeners and the artist is now gearing up for his third release with a Hindi Pop single. Vamsi Kalakuntla’s unique voice, evocative lyrics and composition helps the artist create music which breaks language barriers.

In a recent interview with Vamsi Kalakuntla, the artist says "Making Instagram Model 2.0 has been a roller costar ride. After the success of Nightmare, we decided to give Instagram Model a complete Bollywood Pop makeover and surprise my fans and the lndian Pop Listeners. I always believed in representing the underdogs in the scene and I want to expand the horizon of the Hyderabad Pop. We have recently finished shooting the music video for this single and I am positive that people will love it. The lyrics of this song has a reference to my city Hyderabad and its Bollywood dance vibes will set the listeners dancing on the hook. Also, this is my biggest release yet and to achieve this project, Topshotlife and Vinay Singh has been very supportive. TopShotLife team Neha and Manish helped in arranging and organizing things to accomplish the project".

Vinay Singh of TopShotLife record label, who had already successfully released 2 music videos with over 2 to 3 million on YouTube, is ready with his next release with Vamsi Kalakuntla. Vinay is very thrilled about his next release with Vamsi Kalakuntla, "This is the third music video release of our label and we are excited with the turnaround of things. Our recent releases Nightmare by Vamsi Kalakuntla and Cute Smile by Nitin Kumar has been fan favorites globally and as an avid Bollywood Pop lover I wanted my next release for the label to be a song which the listeners can vibe and dance on. Vamsi has surprised me again with the output of this song, the beats and the vibe of this song is fresh and catchy. We have been through a lot of hurdles for the production of Instagram Model 2.0 and I will share some amazing stories of this project in the coming weeks. The release date of the project is yet to be finalized but I assure you all it will be out in August 2020."

The two vital members fop TopShotLife, who played a major role in the making of Instagram Model 2.0 are Neha Tandon, the Creative Director of PR & Marketing and Manish Shirsikar, the VP of Sales & Operations. Vinay Singh and his team work passionately to bring unique and diverse content for people. We are excited to see their new concept in Instagram Model 2.0 and get ready to dance and groove to this next Bollywood Pop.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever