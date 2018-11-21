Van Dijk secures Holland's place in UEFA Nations League Finals

football

Holland secured a place in the Nations League Finals at France's expense as a dramatic late fightback saw Ronald Koeman's men draw 2-2 against Germany in Gelsenkirchen.

The Dutch sealed the point they needed to move above the French and claim top spot in Group A1 thanks to Virgil Van Dijk's 90th-minute strike, which came five minutes after Quincy Promes had scored the visitors' first.

Already-relegated Germany had gone 2-0 up with Timo Werner and Leroy Sane netting in the ninth and 19th minute respectively. Holland will now join England, Portugal and Switzerland at next summer's finals.

