Vandalising trains doesn't help anyone

opinion

The Ganpati festival has further added to the burden of the single line Konkan Railway network

It was a rough ride on the Madgaon Mumbai AC double-decker train recently. After the air conditioner of coach C1 malfunctioned, commuters tore out the window panes, a report stated in this paper. There have been numerous problems on the network and such chaos has become a daily occurrence. The Ganpati festival has further added to the burden of the single line Konkan Railway network.

On Tuesday morning, agitated passengers held up an overcrowded train for two hours, as there was no space to sit. That action had a snowball effect, and led to further delays in the delicately balanced operational plan, which sees over 200 trains pass through the network every single day. Last week, a Kochuveli train that started from Mumbai on its way to Kerala had to be detained at Roha after the general class passengers crowded an AC compartment. The RPF had to summon the Roha police to get the crowd out.

The train battles need to end and commuters have to keep their side of the bargain. While malfunctioning air-conditioners inside trains are absolutely not on, barging into compartments and occupying seats that you have not paid for is also criminal. Do not halt trains by sitting on tracks, it leads to further delays and gets commuters nowhere.

While the strain on the system is tremendous with the festive season, the railways need to maintain trains and see that air conditioners are working, as the commuters have paid for them. Announcements should be crisp, clear and at regular intervals to keep travellers informed. Passengers and the railways have to work in a spirit of mutual co-ordination and respect. Commuters cannot resort to vandalism, however trying the circumstances, and the railways need to give their best and be honest and direct with passengers.

