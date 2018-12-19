Vanessa Hudgens on meeting Jennifer Lopez: I actually laid down on the floor beforehand

hollywood

Vanessa Hudgens talks about meeting Jennifer Lopez for the first time and their movie Second Act

Vanessa Hudgens. Pic/AFP

Actress Vanessa Hudgens says she was extremely nervous to meet singer-actress Jennifer Lopez. Hudgens worked with Lopez in Second Act. PVR Pictures will release this film in India on January 4, 2019.

"When I came in to meet with Jennifer, I was so nervous that I actually laid down on the floor beforehand," Hudgens said in a statement to IANS.

"To just try to calm my nervous system. But as soon as I got into the room and started working with her, all the worries disappeared. She is all the things I wanted her to be. But even better. She is literally my ultimate role model," she added.

In the film, Lopez features as Maya, a 40-year-old woman who is frustrated with her unfulfilling life while working in a box store. It tells how her life turns around when she finds herself in the position to land her dream job in Madison Avenue.

Directed by Peter Segal, the film also features Leah Remini, Treat Williams and Milo Ventimiglia.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever