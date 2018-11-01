Vanessa Kirby portraying Jason Statham's sister in Hobbs and Shaw

hollywood

Vanessa Kirby is playing the sister of actor Jason Statham in the upcoming "Fast and Furious" spin-off Hobbs and Shaw

The Crown" star Vanessa Kirby is playing the sister of actor Jason Statham in the upcoming "Fast and Furious" spin-off "Hobbs & Shaw". The revelation was made by actor Dwayne Johnson who shared a photo of his with Kirby from the film's set on Instagram.

"Building out our 'Fast & Furious' franchise step by step. In our spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw, I have a nice new friend. Meet 'Hattie Shaw' played by my homegirl, @vanessa__kirby. Hattie loves the following/Longs walks on the beach. Being a bad ass MI6 Operative. Drinking tequila with Hobbs. And not in that order," he wrote.

The film, being directed by Deadpool 2 helmer David Leitch, also features actor Idris Elba as the villainous Brixton. Hobbs & Shaw releases on July 26 next year

