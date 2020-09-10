Vansh Gupta: Inspiring the next generation

Inspiring a whole generation At the age of 23, when almost all of us are unsure of what we want to do with our lives, there is a young man who is successfully running one of the most prominent group of companies in Hyderabad. Vansh Gupta, from a young age, was very curious about construction and infrastructure development. During his teenage, he started getting involved with his family business trying to understand how things function.

He always wanted to bring the family business to new heights and hence soon after his school he went to Singapore to study. There he learned how businesses function across the globe and got an exposure to many nationalities and their ways of being. He incorporated all this learning into his family business once he came back and has taken his business to a new height since.

Apart from this, Vansh also believe that one has two hands, one for helping yourself and other for helping others. With this sentiment in his hear he recently also established an NGO which provides skill development and education to the under privileged. His NGO, Unnati India, has also worked in providing donation and food to the underprivileged in the pandemic crisis.

Vansh is also very humble and gives the credit of all his achievements to his family. According to him, his upbringing has been very grounded and his parents have always taught him to respect all other lives. He has truly become an inspiration for the new generation with his entrepreneurial skills and his compassion for others.

