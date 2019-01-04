Varad, the star of U-11 show

cricket

IDBI Federal Insurance Vengsarkar Academy won the IDBI Federal Insurance Cup U-11 cricket tournament played at Mahul by beating Total Vengsarkar Cricket Team (Oval) by 50 runs.

They scored 138-7 in the allotted 22 overs with Varad Sakharkar scoring a brilliant 75 runs off 55 balls. For Total Vengsarkar Academy, Neel Verma (2-25) was the successful bowler. Total Vengsarkar Academy (Oval) could make just 88-5 in 22 overs.

