Varanasi Mahant sends 'Ramcharitmanas' to Mamata Banerjee

"These are all outsiders and BJP people. They are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal. We will take action," she had said after getting off from her car

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee going hammer and tongs against those who allegedly bid to vilify her by chanting "Jai Shri Ram", Mahant Balak Das of Varanasi has sent a copy of Shri Ramcharitmanas to her asserting that reading the revered Hindu scripture will definitely purify her mind.

"Her 'Buddhi' might get purified by reading the Ramayana. She is after all those who chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and this shows her mindset. Her hatred towards Ram will one day be the reason for her fall. I have posted a copy of Shri Ramcharitmanas and requested her to read it as it is the only way out to change her mindset, know Lord Ram and purify her mind," said Mahant Balak Das of Patalpuri Temple in Varanasi.

"I am ready to guide and help her in understanding the Ramayana, which is why I have sent her my mobile number along. I will keep sending her copies of Ramayana," he added.

This comes after BJP's pledge to send 10 lakh postcards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them to her. On the other hand TMC workers on June 4, have sent 10,000 postcards with Vande Mataram, Jai Hind, and Jai Bangla written on them to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recently, Banerjee lost her cool when a group of men chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' as her convoy was passing through Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district.

It soon escalated into a political row with BJP and allies trying to corner her on the issue.

