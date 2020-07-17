Varavara Rao tests positive for COVID-19 at JJ Hospital

Poet-activist Varavara Rao, who was recently shifted to JJ Hospital from Taloja Jail, tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Thursday. He will soon be transferred to a COVID hospital.

Rao, who in jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, was admitted to JJ Hospital on Monday night after his health deteriorated and was shifted to the neurology department on Tuesday after he started feeling giddy.

"Though Rao did not have any COVID-19 symptoms when he was brought to the hospital, his samples were collected as a precautionary measure. But his result came back positive and even now he is exhibiting no symptoms, and his condition is stable. Soon he will be shifted to a COVID hospital," Dr Ranjeet Mankeshwar, dean of JJ Hospital, told mid-day.

His family members had repeatedly raised the issue of his old age-related ailments, which they said were deteriorating in the prison. They had also alleged that he was not being taken care of properly, and that he was completely dependent on other inmates for even going to the washroom and changing his clothes.

While speaking to mid-day earlier, his daughter Pavana had said that they fear he will contract the virus. A special court had rejected his plea for bail on medical grounds, and the family has challenged the order in the Bombay High Court which will hear the case today.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news