Vardhan Puri: My surname is a responsibility

Updated: Nov 10, 2019, 07:44 IST | Sonil Dedhia | Mumbai

Vardhan Puri on carrying grandfather Amrish Puri's legacy forward.

Vardhan Puri

"'Be original' is what dadu [late actor Amrish Puri] said," says Vardhan, who is foraying into Bollywood with the Cherag Ruparel-directed Yeh Saali Aashiqui. While the newbie is aware of the responsibility, he expresses no fear of comparison. "It's a huge responsibility to have this surname and carry the legacy forward, but I am not thinking about any comparison, nor am I feeling the pressure." 

VardhanAmrish Puri with grandson, a young Vardhan

Aiming to stay original, Vardhan explains that he doesn't intend to "mimic anyone". "My personality is different. My aim is to not mimic anyone. I want to create my own identity. It is my responsibility to make my family proud." After exploring theatre, Vardhan started his career as an assistant director with Yash Raj Films. He claims that being part of the film industry has been a life-long dream. "Rather than being an actor, I aspired to become an entertainer. I started performing theatre at the age of five and my parents knew that I'd be engaged in something related to films. I hope the audience accepts me."

