Varsha graffiti wars: PWD to scan CCTV footage

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Nitin Raut ordered a probe on Monday into the graffiti found on the walls at chief minister's bungalow, Varsha, after Devendra Fadnavis and his family moved out recently. However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dismissed the graffiti saying he did want to waste time on the writing on walls and had lots of other work to do.

In an exclusive report on December 28, mid-day had accessed pictures of the graffiti found by staff inside the bungalow while it was being renovated. "Whatever we do, we do it openly. We don't paint on walls to indulge in unnecessary debates, we have a lot of work to do," the CM said this in a press conference after the cabinet expansion on Monday.



PWD Minister Nitin Raut; (right) CM Uddhav Thackeray

Raut has asked PWD officers to submit a report. "After the matter was brought to my attention, I initiated an inquiry and asked my team to submit a report as to what exactly happened and when was the graffiti found. We will determine if a police probe is required after PWD officers have conducted their enquiry," Raut told mid-day.

The PWD department will be examining the CCTV footage to check if an outsider entered the former CM's wife's and 12-year-old daughter's bedrooms as that is where the graffiti was found. "Staff that live on the premises with their families might have entered the rooms after the bungalow was vacated. Only CCTV footage can give some clarity. Though it will be difficult to find out who did this as there are no CCTV cameras inside the rooms," a source said.



Graffiti found inside Varsha that read 'Mera Beta hi CM banega'

After vacating the bungalow, Fadnavis had handed it over to the PWD for renovation. The slogans on the walls appeared to be targetting Thackeray. Fadanvis had categorically told mid-day that the scribbles did not exist when he and the family moved out and called it cheap and dirty politics.

