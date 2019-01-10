Varsity must get hostel repaired soon

opinion

A stalemate continues at the Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil boys' hostel in Mumbai University's Kalina campus. Outstation students are forced to pick unaffordable living options because of the unavailability of hostel rooms, even as varsity's canteen staff have made it their home.

This hostel, which can accommodate around 150 students, has been closed for over two years after complaints by residents regarding its dangerous condition. Repairs have not started on the structure, but instead canteen workers have started living in it. While the varsity stated that students' complaints were taken into account and an audit of the structure has been done, and repairs will begin, they seem to be unaware of the people staying there.

Given the problems that people have finding accommodation in this city, either too scarce or simply unaffordable, this hostel must see a turnaround in quick time. One has to be empathetic with outstation students who will surely be beset with worry and anxiety about where they will stay in Mumbai.

In this state of mind, even if they have found temporary accommodation, they will not be able to give their best to their studies as uncertainty will throw a shadow on their academic performance. It is unfathomable why the University chose to act on the dangerous condition of the hostel only after the students complained.

If repairs were done through the years and the hostel was maintained, things would not have come to a stage when facilities became dangerously dilapidated. Regular upkeep has to be part of what we may call 'syllabus' so that students are not waiting for mammoth repairs. These repairs must be undertaken on a war footing, and be of the highest quality, to ensure livable conditions for the student community.

