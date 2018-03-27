Varun Aaron signs up for English County, to play for Leicestershire

India fast bowler Varun Aaron has played for India in nine Tests and equal number of ODIs and was a part of the Indian side during the 2014 series in England.



Varun Aaron

Out-of-favour India fast bowler Varun Aaron is the latest among the bandwagon of India players to sign up for an English county side as he will turn up for Leicestershire during the upcoming season.

Aaron has played for India in nine Tests and equal number of ODIs and was a part of the Indian side during the 2014 series in England. Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon said: "Varun is a high-quality performer and his skills will be ideally suited to early season conditions in England. We are delighted to secure his signature for both Specsavers County Championship games and fixtures in the Royal London One-Day Cup."

