On the set, Varun Badola is also seen correcting the diction of co-actors and making impromptu changes to the script

Varun Badola

Telly actor Varun Badola turns writer with Ekta Kapoor's web series, Apharan. The suspense thriller, directed by Siddharth Sengupta, also features him as an actor. Varun has always been inclined towards writing, especially dialogues. On the set, he is also seen correcting the diction of co-actors and making impromptu changes to the script.

He's a seasoned actor, having delivered memorable performances in shows like 'Koshish - Ek Aashaa', 'Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani' and 'Aek Chabhi Hai Padoss Mein', but Varun Badola says of late he felt a dearth of qualitative roles being offered to him.

"I don’t know if the television industry is going through a transition or something went wrong somewhere, but I have not been really getting roles which I would have wanted to do for quite a while now. And I am not somebody who very readily says 'yes' to work," Varun said.

