Varun Bahl's opens flagship store in Mumbai with much pomp and glamour

bollywood

Sanya Sagar, Varun Bahl and Prateik Babbar. Pics/Sneha Kharabe

When Delhi designer Varun Bahl was looking to set up his flagship store for his eponymous trousseau line carrying his signature scallop details in Mumbai, there was really only one choice: Kala Ghoda, the city's most desirable art and fashion address. And after a prolonged wait of two years spent scouting for a perfect spot and getting it ready for business, the glass doors of Bahl's flagship store were flung open on Monday night to welcome.

Bollywood ladies Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar (arriving fashionably very late), Sophie Choudry and Shamita Shetty who were dressed head-to-toe in the designer's outfits. "It was worth the wait," he said with a settled smile.



Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi and Sophie Choudry

Inside the store, the decadent two-floor space soaked in powdery neutral shades and art deco furnishings mingled with Bahl's closest friends Sabina Chopra with husband Anil, socialite Sheetal Mafatlal, stylist Niharika Bhasin, filmmakers Guneet Monga and Mozez Singh, celebrity publicist Rohini Iyer, scriptwriter Anvita Dutt, actors Prateik Babbar, Jackky Bhagnani and Randeep Hooda. Long after the guests left and the lights dimmed, best friend and casting director Shanoo Sharma showed up, and it was a wrap.

