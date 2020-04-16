Varun Chibber extends support to daily wagers' families amid COVID-19 pandemic

India is currently going through the toughest phase with novel coronavirus hitting everyone’s lives. The only thing that has kept everyone together is the united spirit to tackle this pandemic. The positive cases of the deadly virus have already crossed 7,000 out of which more than 1,000 cases are from Maharashtra. It is the most affected state in the country with a majority of positive cases in Mumbai. In such difficult times, Mr Varun Chibber has extended his full support by taking an initiative to distribute essential food grains in the underdeveloped areas of South Mumbai. Chibber is an entrepreneur, activist and philanthropist who took charge after understanding the situation and difficulties faced by people during the lockdown.

However, the lockdown in Maharashtra is now extended till April 30 as confirmed by the state CM Uddhav Thackeray. With Chibber’s initiative, nearly 2,000 households including low-income families, daily wage workers, and the sanitation and healthcare workers will be provided with adequate food and ration. When Chibber and his team learned about it, they instantly took the call to get ration in bulk. The distribution of food grains was done from Sassoon Dock, Shiv Shakti Nagar at Backbay, Darya Nagari and Sudham Jhopdi at Colaba. With taking all the necessary precautions, Varun’s team successfully helped out the needy people and have ensured to come up with more initiatives.

The philanthropic side in him is a reflection of his late grandmother, Aloo Jal Chibber. Speaking about the same, he said, “She devoted all of her time for the development of society and the country. I hope to continue the legacy and keep doing such great work. We are blessed and grateful to be in such a position where we can help many people. I urge everyone to do their bit and contribute as much as they can.“ Aloo Jal Chibber was an Indian politician who served as an MLA in Colaba from the years 1972 to 1978 and was the part of the senior leadership of INC (Indian National Congress).

With his initiatives, Mr Varun Chibber proves how the smallest of contribution matters the most in a crisis like this. This is not the first time the entrepreneur has extended his help. Chibber has earlier been a part of various donations and other causes like book distribution drives, food distribution causes, medical camps and much more. His next project will be to establish a formal foundation with a mandate to scale and streamline his philanthropic efforts across the state and hopefully, country.

