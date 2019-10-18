Varun Dhawan all set to play paintball with this lucky fan from Hyderabad

Anshula Kapoor's online fundraising platform, Fankind, which was launched in August, has announced the winner of their first campaign with actor Varun Dhawan. Amitesh Kulkarni, a 20-year-old student from Hyderabad, along with his sister, will get a once in a lifetime opportunity to play paintball with him. In addition to this, 100 lucky winners have been selected who will get Fankind merchandise.

A unique platform, Fankind unites celebrities, fans and charities, thus giving fans an opportunity to experience a fun activity with the celebrity they adore; while also supporting a noble cause.

Through this association with Fankind, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has helped raise funds for farmers in Maharashtra. The total amount donated through this campaign is Rs 8, 95,950. The proceeds will be used to provide resources to the NGO, Manavlok Foundation. The amount raised will be used by the NGO to develop their horticulture project which will help the farmers receive drip irrigation systems and learn how to cultivate non-traditional crops which are best suited for their climate and land, thereby helping them earn an extra income.

"I would like to thank every individual who participated in the campaign and donated for this virtuous cause. Water crisis has always been an issue in our state, Maharashtra and the worst affected are the farmers. I am elated to know that we have raised sufficient amount to support Manavlok in its endeavours for their horticulture project," said actor Varun Dhawan in a statement. "I am excited to meet the winner of my campaign and can't wait to play a fun game of paintball with him."

To participate in a Fankind campaign, fans have to donate to the cause in multiples of Rs 100 which enables them to receive entries for a chance of a lifetime to spend the day with their favourite celebrity. The winner for each experience is chosen at random by a third party.

Speaking about the campaign, Anshula Kapoor, Founder of Fankind said, "I am thrilled to announce our first winner! Fankind aims at spreading goodwill across the country through this initiative thus, showcasing that a little support from everyone goes a long way. We are glad that through this campaign we were able to raise funds and also give one lucky fan an opportunity to play paintball with Varun. Our second campaign, which is with actor Alia Bhatt, just concluded and the winner of this campaign will get a chance to bake a cake with her."

GiveIndia, India's most trusted online donation platform is Fankind's philanthropy partner which will keep Fankind's mission alive by achieving the desired goal and ensure that the donations received are directed to the right NGO thus, helping them in their endeavour. GiveIndia is responsible for keeping the entire process transparent and will also provide tax benefit certificates (80g) to the fans in order to certify the individual as an active donor with Fankind.

Fankind's campaign with Prajakta Koli who is supporting 'The Banyan Foundation' and Sonakshi Sinha who is raising funds for 'The Little Hearts Programme' by the Being Human foundation is currently live. People can support the cause by logging onto Fankind.org/MostlySane and Fankind.org/aslisona.

