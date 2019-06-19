Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga wows audience in China!

bollywood

Varun Dhawan in a still from the film.

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's hit film Sui Dhaaga - Made in India was recently selected in the competition category at the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival - Belt and Road Week. Sui Dhaaga is the only Indian film in competition in this category and it seems like the film touched the hearts of audiences in China as it got a standing ovation at the film festival! The film's director Sharat Katariya is currently in China to attend the film festival and he conducted a captivating audience Q and A post the screening. Here are the pictures from the mesmerising screening of the film.

A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, the film's heart touching story moved audiences deeply as it became a solid hit in India. Sui Dhaaga won huge critical acclaim with Varun and Anushka's performance being hailed as one of their careers best acting pieces. The film narrated the story of an innocent village couple Mauji and Mamta who dream big to start their own business together. With such a universally appealing storyline, Sui Dhaaga was bound to cross over and appeal to world audiences and the reaction of people at the Shanghai International Film Festival essentially proves so.

Sui Dhaaga – Made in India also brought together National Award-winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their super hit film Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

The Shanghai International Film Festival-Belt And Road Week began on 15th June and hosted some of the most eclectic and applauded films from across the world.

