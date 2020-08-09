Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani to team up for Good Newwz director Raj Mehta's romantic comedy?

The entertainment industry is now gearing up to resume the shooting which was stopped in March due to coronavirus lockdown. Actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were clicked outside the old Dharma office in Khar, Mumbai.

Varun looked dapper in his black t-shirt, denim jacket and jeans. He put on a pair of black sneakers and wore a black mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Kiara looked stunning as always in her green coloured ankle dress with a pair of silver flip flops and pink mask giving her a company. She let her open hair do the rest of the talking. She also carried a silver handbag with her.



Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. Image source: Yogen Shah

Varun and Kiara's visit to Karan Johar's office on Friday has fuelled speculation of a new project. There's talk that the two will feature in Good Newzz (2019) director Raj Mehta's next. It is said to be a romantic comedy.

Earlier, they were to team up for Shashank Khaitan's comic caper, Mr Lele, which has been put on the backburner. It also had KJo as producer. Dhawan is KJo's protege and Advani is considered close to the filmmaker, so the casting does not exactly come as a surprise.

The duo had last worked together in Dharma Production's Kalank. Their chemistry was quite appreciated by the critics and audience and we certainly look forward for one more romantic film from the pair.

Speaking about Varun'sprofessional journey, he will be next seen in Coolie No.1. directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles. The film was originally slated to hit theatres on May 1. Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus pandemic that led to the global lockdown and cinema halls across the world being shut down, the film was postponed.

Apart from Coolie No 1, the actor will also be seen in Mr. Lele. He will share screen space with Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor and was all set to release on January 1, 2021. However, the film has now been pushed till further announcement. The film will be directed by Dhadak fame director Shashank Khaitan.

Talking about Kiara Advani, she may have risen to fame with the anthology, Lust Stories, but stardom arrived at her doorstep with this romantic drama that had Shahid Kapoor with her. The role of Preeti Sikka nearly made her a household name and offers began to pour in from everywhere. She was then seen in Good Newwz and Guilty that came on Netflix this year in March. She now has films like Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawaani, Shershaah, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on her platter.

