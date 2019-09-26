Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon send love to acid attack survivor

An acid attack survivor is finding new hope in life and has regained her will to survive, thanks to Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. Muskan, a 14-year-old student from Nepal was allegedly attacked by two boys of her own school and is now undergoing treatment at a hospital. The teenager had given up on her will to live after the incident and wanted to die. However, she feels much better now after interacting with Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan.

On Wednesday, a user tweeted, "Muskan, A 14-year-old #AcidAttack victim from #Nepal, she was attacked by 2 boys from her own school because she was good at her studies. After looking at her face she lost hope in life and wanted to die but thanks to @kritisanon & @Varun_dvn she has got new hope in life."

After learning about the student, Kriti Sanon did a video call with her from Mehboob Studio, which lifted the spirits of the teenager instantly. In a video of the call shared by the user, the girl can be heard saying "I like you" to Kriti, and the actress replies: "I love you".

The actress also advised the girl to take good care of herself and focus on her studies after she recovers. Kriti also encouraged the girl by saying she can achieve a lot in her life. Calling Muskan a "very brave girl", Kriti said: "Promise me that you will take very good care of yourself".

She’s a bright and a very brave girl!! May God bless her.. i’m glad we could make her smile in this tough situation.. would love to meet her whenever she recoversâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â https://t.co/jCqxvRTLEN — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) September 25, 2019

The actress then informed her Dilwale co-star Varun Dhawan about Muskan, who is a diehard fan of the Judwaa 2 actor. Varun immediately shared a video message for the teenager and expressed his desire to meet her in person.

In the video, Varun says: "Hi Muskan. How are you? Kriti told me about you and I decided to get in touch with you. You are doing a great job. Keep resting and keep getting better. I am sure you will be back in good health very soon. I want you to go back and study, chase that passion of yours because I have heard that you love to study. Please go back, study hard, work hard and make your parents proud. You will get better soon. When you recover and get healthy, please try to come and meet me face to face. Loads of love for you!" Varun signed off with a flying kiss.

After @Varun_dvn learned about her diehard fan from @kritisanon he immediately made a video for Muskan and sent it to her. The emotion is unexplainable. The girl has got new life and she wants to live all over again and hoping to meet Varun soon. Thank you guys for your efforts. pic.twitter.com/y2a9nwnTh3 — Farmer Zunaid Memon à¤Âà¥Âà¤¨à¥Âà¤¦ (@JunaidFarmer) September 25, 2019

Varun's words worked like magic for Muskan. "The emotion is unexplainable. The girl has got new life and she wants to live all over again and hoping to meet Varun soon," tweeted the user.

The actor also tweeted: "Sending muskan all the love and prayer and would love to see this angel in person thank u @kritisanon for informing me about her."

