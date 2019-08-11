Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1 teaser poster out!

bollywood

The remake of popular Bollywood film, Coolie No 1 will see Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan reprise Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's roles respectively. The main poster of the film will be out tomorrow while the teaser poster has already been unveiled

A still from the poster's teaser video shared by Varun Dhawan on his Instagram account.

On Sunday, August 11, 2019, Varun Dhawan took to his social media account to unveil the teaser poster of his upcoming film, Coolie No 1. The film is a remake of the 1995-film, Coolie No.1 that featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film that had a blend of comedy, emotion and all flavours required for a masala potboiler was widely loved by the Indian audience. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are all set to recreate the same magic with a contemporary twist.

Varun Dhawan took to social media account to announce his excitement and asked fans to get ready. The film's first look to be out on Monday, August 12, 2019. The teaser had Varun Dhawan carrying four luggage bags in his hand, another bag tied to his leg and one trolley bag in his other hand, with the voiceover, "Ae Coolie, coolie, coolie (sic)"

Bhumi Pednekar loved the teaser and shared her comment to this post. Jackky Bhagnani also commented on the teaser and wrote, "Je Baat." Whereas Dino Morea and Sophie Choudry were quick to spot the brand of the bags carried by Varun as a 'Coolie' and hailed the combination of Coolie and the Louis Vuitton bags.

After Varun Dhawan wrapped the shooting schedule of his another upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D, he kickstarted working for Coolie No 1. The film went on floors on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in Bangkok and the mahurat clap was given by Varun's mother, Karuna Dhawan.

The writer of this remake, Farhad Samji had also uploaded a video on Instagram indicating the first day of shoot in Bangkok, Thailand. Farhad also shared a photo of two people flashing 'coolie' badges on their arms.

Varun Dhawan also shared a video of himself getting into the skin of the character, Raju for Coolie No 1. The video has him getting shaved and also leaves a message for fans to not take life seriously and enjoy every moment of it. The remake will be held by Varun's director-father David Dhawan, who also helmed the original film.

For it's first, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be paired opposite each other, and fans are eagerly waiting to check their chemistry. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, the film will hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.

