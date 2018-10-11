Varun Dhawan: At first people used to call me chocolate boy, now they are talking about performance

bollywood

In an interaction at the Film Proceedings Press Conference, Varun Dhawan said that he is happy that the attitude of people towards him has changed after watching Sui Dhaaga: Made In India

Varun Dhawan/picture courtesy: Instagram

Varun Dhawan's film Sui Thaga has done good business at the box office. Ever since people have seen Varun Dhawan's first film, he has been considered at the chocolate boy of the industry. But now, the entire image has changed. Now people are talking about his performance, and the audience is feeling good.

Talking about the same, Varun said that he had always considered himself as an artist ever since his first film release. When asked if he is expecting a National Award from this film, he said that it is difficult to say this. But if it happens for a movie which is giving the audience a lot of love, Varun will be happy.

He also said that he is been liked by people as Mauji. Whenever Varun is spotted at the airport, people summon him by the name 'Mauji' and this change is giving him immense happiness.

Varun Dhawan further said that he had done a lot of cycling for the film Student Of The Year, but the type of cycling Sui Dhaaga has demanded was quite tiring. At the same time, he also said that he did not have the habit of living like Mauji. But Sharat Kataria did a lot of hard work for the film and so did Varun. So now, both of them feel that they should continue to do such films.

