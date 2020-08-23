Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Jacqueline Fernandez offer prayers on Ganesh Chaturthi
As the 10-day-long celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi began on Saturday and Bollywood actors extended greetings on the auspicious day and shared pictures on Instagram
Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Bhumi Pednekar were among the many Bollywood celebrities, who on Saturday offered prayers to Lord Ganpati on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
The 'Kalank' actor, Dhawan sported a yellow-coloured shirt as he offered prayers.
While the 'Bala' actor, Pednekar also shared multiple pictures on the photo-sharing platform. She wore a light pink-shade attire as she offered prayers.
The 35-year-old actor, Fernandez, shared a sketch of Lord Ganesh, and wrote: "The peace and joy that Lord Ganesh brings to our homes each year is unparalleled! Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Lots of love and light."
Meanwhile, devotees across the country are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and so are several Bollywood celebrities.
Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, and many others took to social media to extend greetings and celebrate the auspicious occasion.
The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, began on August 22. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan. The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, among other states.
Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan continued the tradition this year too, welcoming Ganpati at her residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Corona or no corona, nothing can beat Khan's enthusiasm for Ganesh Chaturthi. (All pictures: Yogen Shah)
For the occasion, Arpita wore a pink coloured long kurta with a matching palazzo and dupatta as she carried Lord Ganesha's idol. She was accompanied by sister Alvira Agnihotri and mother Salma Khan.
T-series managing director Bhushan Kumar and his actress-wife Divya Kumar Khosla also welcomed Lord Ganesha's idol at their Bandra residence.
Later, Divya took to her Instagram handle and gave us inside pictures of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Kumar household. She captioned it, "May Bappa Bless us all #ganpatibappamorya (sic)".
Karishma Tanna left no stone unturned to welcome Ganpati at her home. Dressed in a yellow dress, the Television actress looked all enthused to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.
Later, she shared pictures on her Instagram handle. She captioned it, "My first ever gannu baby sthapna. Can’t express the feeling. Emotional, happy, overwhelmed getting our Ganesh ji at home. Ganpati Bappa Morya (sic)".
Govinda was dressed in his best of traditional attire to welcome Lord Ganesha's idol on the happy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor opted for a white kurta-pyjama and pink jacket as he prayed his respect to Ganpati.
Govinda made a short-but-sweet video wishing his fans a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi and shared it on his Instagram handle. The actor also spread awareness about coronavirus and prayed God to shower his blessings on us. "Wishing Everyone A Very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Stay Home Stay Safe. #ganeshchaturthi #2020 #ganpatibappamorya (sic)", he captioned.
On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood celebrities Arpita Khan, Divya Kumar Khosla, Karishma Tanna and Govinda welcomed Ganpati at their respective homes in grand style. We have pictures.
