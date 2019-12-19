Search

Varun Dhawan channels his inner Shah Rukh Khan to propose to Shraddha Kapoor

Updated: Dec 19, 2019, 19:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

On the upcoming episode of Dance+5, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor came to promote their film Street Dancer 3D where he proposed to her in full Shah Rukh Khan style

Picture Courtesy: Instagram Account/Shraddha Kapoor Fan Club
Picture Courtesy: Instagram Account/Shraddha Kapoor Fan Club

Star Plus' dance reality show – Dance+5 is racing towards a power-packed weekend as the audience will witness the team of Street Dancer gracing the stage with their presence. Actor Varun Dhawan will reveal a sweet secret to his co-star and dear friend Shraddha Kapoor.

In the upcoming episode of Dance+5, all the contestants will put their best foot forward not only to impress the celebrity guests, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor but also, Super judge Remo D'Souza. Contestant Siba who turned into a rose for his upcoming act impressed Shraddha mightily. Other contestants like Monark, Bhim and Rupesh did not leave the opportunity to express their love to the beautiful lady too.

After watching everyone's proposal, Varun walked up to Shraddha with a rose in his hand and revealed, "This is a long time ago, but I had a huge crush on Shraddha." When we talk about romance, who better than the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan, to help us with ways to propose. Varun went down on knees and slid from one end of the stage to another to Shraddha and gave her the rose.

Here's a glimpse of the madness that's all set to unfold when the episode airs:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Reposted From @starplus (@get_repost) - The Muqabla touches a new high with Street Dancers in house this week! #DancePlus5, This Sat-Sun, 8pm only on StarPlus and Hotstar: http://bit.ly/DancePlus5 @varundvn @shraddhakapoor @remodsouza @raghavjuyal @punitjpathakofficial @dharmesh0011 @karishmachavan @suresh_kingsunited #StreetDancers3 #VarunDhavan #Beautiful #angel #ShraddhaKapoor #Shraddha #shraddhakapoorsuperfans #ShraddhaGems #Love #Smile #Cute #Cutie #TeamShraddhaKapoor #instadaily #instalove #BollywoodActress #Bollywood #Queen #Movies #StreetDancer3D #Saaho #ChhiChhore #Stree #Baaghi #Baaghi3 #Abcd2 #okjaanu #ekvillain #Aashiqui2

A post shared by Shraddha Love Of My Life ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@queen_of_heart_shraddha.k) onDec 19, 2019 at 5:16am PST

The two hugged each other and Varun even gave her a peck on the cheek. Now isn't that aww-dorable!?

Watch Dance+ 5 Saturday-Sunday at 8 PM only on Star Plus

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK