Varun Dhawan channels his inner Shah Rukh Khan to propose to Shraddha Kapoor
On the upcoming episode of Dance+5, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor came to promote their film Street Dancer 3D where he proposed to her in full Shah Rukh Khan style
Star Plus' dance reality show – Dance+5 is racing towards a power-packed weekend as the audience will witness the team of Street Dancer gracing the stage with their presence. Actor Varun Dhawan will reveal a sweet secret to his co-star and dear friend Shraddha Kapoor.
In the upcoming episode of Dance+5, all the contestants will put their best foot forward not only to impress the celebrity guests, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor but also, Super judge Remo D'Souza. Contestant Siba who turned into a rose for his upcoming act impressed Shraddha mightily. Other contestants like Monark, Bhim and Rupesh did not leave the opportunity to express their love to the beautiful lady too.
After watching everyone's proposal, Varun walked up to Shraddha with a rose in his hand and revealed, "This is a long time ago, but I had a huge crush on Shraddha." When we talk about romance, who better than the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan, to help us with ways to propose. Varun went down on knees and slid from one end of the stage to another to Shraddha and gave her the rose.
Here's a glimpse of the madness that's all set to unfold when the episode airs:
The two hugged each other and Varun even gave her a peck on the cheek. Now isn't that aww-dorable!?
