Varun Dhawan completes 30 million followers on Instagram, shares a video

Published: Jul 07, 2020, 15:43 IST | IANS | Mumbai

As Bollywood star Varun Dhawan amasses 30 million followers on Instagram, the actor celebrates by sharing a video!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has garnered 30 million followers on Instagram. The actor made the announcement sharing a fan-made video on the photo-video sharing platform.

"30 MILLION #varuniacs… Thank u for believing in me Keep moving on the beat. Thank u @stevenroythomas for this edit," he posted with the video.

Over the years, Varun has used social media to connect with his fans, sharing tidbits about his professional as well as personal life. During the lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the actor used the platform to send positive vibes and spread awareness about the deadly virus.

On the film front, Varun was last seen in dance movie Street Dancer 3D this year. His next film is Coolie No. 1 and is directed by his father and filmmaker David Dhawan.

Coolie No 1 is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles. The film was originally slated to hit theatres in May, but got pushed due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown.

