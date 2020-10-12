Varun Dhawan congratulates Tahira Kashyap Khurrana for her new book, The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman

Known to be outspoken and have a strong opinion on gender disparity, writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book titled The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. The book, which has a funny, witty and humorous undertone to it, entails her journey and experiences.

The cover of the book – with quirky and colourful illustrations - was recently shared by Tahira and it has a note by superstar Shah Rukh Khan which grabbed a lot of attention. He revealed that her love story blossomed while watching his films, which has left netizens in splits.

Tahira has already been garnering praises from her peers. Filmmakers Ekta Kapoor and Anubhav Sinha, actors Anushka Sharma, Vidya Balan and Sonali Bendre, couture designer Masaba Gupta and performers Neeti Mohan, Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan took to social media to give her a shout out and hail for her chronicling the life of a woman in the most unabashed and honest fashion.

The latest to join the bandwagon is Varun Dhawan. The actor has congratulated Tahira for adding a new feather to her hat. Uploading a video on Instagram, he said, "Tahira and me have shared a very honest relationship. She's absolutely wonderful and delightful. The book takes you through the journey of her childhood years when she was in Chandigarh, her mother being her teacher right through her battles with cancer. It is beautiful and motivating."

Urging his followers to read the book, he adds, "It will really, really inspire you. She's an author and a screenplay writer. She also directs. She's wearing a lot of hats like most women do. They really do multitask way better than us."

The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman is a testament to Tahira's bold spirit. Published by Juggernaut Books, the book is touted be an anthem for every woman and an intrigue for men. High on Tahira's signature wit, the book will hit the shelves later this month.

