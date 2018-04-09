Varun Dhawan: Felt burnt out after Judwaa 2

After a string of masala films, Varun Dhawan says doing an unconventional film like October was a conscious choice



Varun Dhawan

In his six years in the industry, Varun Dhawan has effortlessly established himself as every director's first choice, among the young crop of actors, for masala movies. But the youngster refuses to be confined to being a masala film hero — his upcoming release, October, is proof of that. A far cry from his commercial entertainers like Judwaa 2 (2017), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) or Main Tera Hero (2014), the movie sees him trying his hand at a mature love story. Dhawan insists it was a conscious decision to veer towards the Shoojit Sircar directed-venture.



Stills from Judwaa 2

"As time goes by, there are certain personal incidents that bring about changes. It happened with me also. I felt that I have done entertaining films, so I need to do something else. I felt burnt out after Judwaa 2. There was a sense of exhaustion. I couldn't have done a similar film without feeling fake about it," says the actor.



Still from October

Varun Dhawan believes in juggling the commercial fare with unconventional movies — he had chosen the gritty Badlapur (2015) early on in his career. Like Badlapur, he feels Sircar's offering too will help him evolve as an artiste. "As an actor, if you do not try out different things, there will be no growth. You need to constantly evolve."



Shoojit Sircar

Admitting that the genre of October was an uncharted territory for him, he says that he surrendered himself to Sircar's vision. "I wouldn't have done this kind of film with any other director. With Shoojit, I knew I was in good hands and I surrendered completely. I'm promoting the film in the manner that they want. Shoojit doesn't want to hard sell the film. We haven't adopted the aggressive, in-your-face style of promotions. It's the kind of film where people should feel that they want to watch it."

